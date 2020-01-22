InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.65. InnerWorkings shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 34,646 shares changing hands.

INWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $241.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.83 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 143.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK)

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.