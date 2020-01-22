Ingenta (LON:ING) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), 22,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 891% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.50 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and a PE ratio of -24.06.

Get Ingenta alerts:

In other Ingenta news, insider Scott Winner purchased 22,000 shares of Ingenta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,060 ($21,126.02).

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.