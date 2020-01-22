INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Up 4.3%

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, 836 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $349.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

