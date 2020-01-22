Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INDB. G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $62.33 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

In other Independent Bank news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,842. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank by 4,551.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 865,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after acquiring an additional 847,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after acquiring an additional 450,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank by 644.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

