Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,192. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

