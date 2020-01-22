ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Tops $8.65 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Hotbit, Huobi and IDEX. ICON has a total market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.03553757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00204799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00130769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,074,306 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, DragonEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Allbit, Bithumb, IDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, OOOBTC, Rfinex, Huobi, OKEx, CoinTiger and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.