HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 57,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

