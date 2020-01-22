Humanscape Market Capitalization Reaches $2.60 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $43,014.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,930,135 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.