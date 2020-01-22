Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 287 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

