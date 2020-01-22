Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 164,857 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,111. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $79.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.