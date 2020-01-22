Hudock Capital Group LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 841,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

