Hudock Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period.

Shares of IVAL opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2036 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

