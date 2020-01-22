Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $111.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

