Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hudock Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. 2,779,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

