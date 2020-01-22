Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,072. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

