Hudock Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,988,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.