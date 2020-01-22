Hudock Capital Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.13. 1,416,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $262.77 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.