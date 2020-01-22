Hudock Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

HD stock opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

