Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 2,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

About Hrzns Emrg Mrjna Grwrs Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HZEMF)

Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the marijuana sector, including companies involved in the cultivation, production, and/or distribution of marijuana.

