Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBMD. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last 90 days. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

