Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.53.

HLI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 223,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,789. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,903. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

