Horizen Price Tops $10.44 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $10.44 or 0.00120327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX and COSS. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $86.16 million and $1.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00612273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00125973 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,254,463 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Graviex, COSS, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

