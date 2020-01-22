Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

HTHIY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. 30,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,769. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

