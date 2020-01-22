Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 83,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 275,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.07.

About Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO)

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kanmantoo Copper mine and associated regional exploration targets located in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia. The company is based in Unley, Australia.

