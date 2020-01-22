Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,276.66

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,276.66 and traded as high as $1,448.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,430.00, with a volume of 25,567 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HILS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,448.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,277.93.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.