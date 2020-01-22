Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

