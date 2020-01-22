Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 2,801,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.54. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

