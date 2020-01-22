Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:HRGG) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

