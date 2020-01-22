Helpico Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002768 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $5,675.00 and $13,197.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helpico has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

