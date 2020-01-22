Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.41.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

