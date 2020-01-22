Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
