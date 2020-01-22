H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

