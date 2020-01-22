HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 25,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,786. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

