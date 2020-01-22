Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $4.29. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3,554,394 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

In other news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

