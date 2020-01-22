HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.12

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.12 and last traded at $98.83, with a volume of 3672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

