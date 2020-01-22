Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 9.4%

Hannan Metals Ltd (CVE:HAN)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 673,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 382,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of $10.91 million and a P/E ratio of -12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the County Clare zinc-silver-lead-copper property, which consists of nine prospecting licenses for 35,444 hectares located in County Clare, Ireland.

