Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 8,773,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

