Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,033 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Best Buy by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 38,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. 3,611,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

