Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 898,548 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after purchasing an additional 586,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Halliburton by 52.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,872,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after buying an additional 2,020,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

HAL traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 12,040,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,538,885. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

