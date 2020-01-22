Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.92. 4,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,672. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,313,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,633,000. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,192,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.