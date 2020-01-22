Guider Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Guider has a market capitalization of $13,940.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.72 or 0.05501755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127563 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.