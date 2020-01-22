Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 21.56%.

GNTY stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $373.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.92%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

