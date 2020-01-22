Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive comprises about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 347,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,485. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,328,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

