Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 350 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.95. 34,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

