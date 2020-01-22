Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 44,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.74. 61,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

