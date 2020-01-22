Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 977,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,393. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

