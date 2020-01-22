Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Global Payments by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.42.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 713,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,103. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $200.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

