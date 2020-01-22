Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in VF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in VF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in VF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,634. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

