Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,355.00

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($17.82) and last traded at GBX 1,355 ($17.82), with a volume of 4480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($17.69).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,130.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Gresham House Strategic’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

