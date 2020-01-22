Green Street Investors LLC Takes $6.63 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. Camden Property Trust makes up 4.0% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,632,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,613,000 after buying an additional 832,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,765,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after buying an additional 184,692 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 152,516 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 974,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $90.85 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

